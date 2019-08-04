Sowore’s arrest won’t stop protest, activists dare police

The organisers of the #RevolutionNow protest has said it will not be deterred by the arrest of its leader and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

One of the organisers, who is the General Secretary, United Action for Democracy and member of the Socialist Workers and Youth League, Mr Kunle Ajayi, vowed to go on with the mass action.

“#RevolutionNow: They think they can stop an idea whose time has come. You have plenty to arrest. We will show you all that our generation cannot continue with your state madness. We will hand over a better world to our children. The time to act is now!!!” Ajayi said via his Twitter handle, @AjayiWizeman on Saturday.

Ajayi’s post was accompanied with a picture showing five members of the protest group holding a banner with the inscription, “#RevolutionNow. Time to act is now!”

“This arrest is not surprising to us. We know that the Presidency has tried everything in their powers to discredit and dampen our struggle,” he said.