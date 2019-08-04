Delta Attorney-General Bags NANS Leadership Award

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has conferred an award of Excellence on the Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor in recognition of his huge contributions in promoting good governance and the rule of law in Nigeria.

The award was presented to the Chief Law Officer of the State at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) Effurun by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Committee, Delta State Axis during a one-day Leadership Symposium organized by the Students’ body with the theme: Good Governance: A Panacea for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.

Peter Mrakpor who was among four other recipients conferred with the prestigious leadership excellent award was described by the Students’ Association as an embodiment of humility, hard work and selfless service worthy of emulation.

In his acceptance speech, the Attorney-General while thanking the Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Delta State Axis for finding him worthy of the recognition, gave kudos to the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for providing him the opportunity to serve in his cabinet and for vigorously pursuing peoples’ oriented policies and programmes that has positively impacted the lives of the people.

He said the award will serve as a catalyst for him to put in more hard work, innovative ideas and total commitments to the service of God and that of humanity even as he charged the students to take their studies seriously, saying that the future of our nation and Africa depends on them.

The Justice Commissioner applauded the Leadership of the Students’ Association for organizing the Leadership Symposium which he said was apt and timely.

Highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the Save Education Campaign of the National Association of Nigerian Students by the Attorney-General and other dignitaries where the Students as part of their contribution to save education in the country would be printing education learning materials in large quantities including exercise books to distribute to schools especially for the less privileged in the society.

Peter Mrakpor unveiling the campaign, supported the initiative with an undisclosed donation and vowed to continue to throw his weight behind anything that would promote education and justice in the country.