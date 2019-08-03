Soldiers Held Over Gang-Rape Of Female Student Of Adekunle Ajasin University

Soldiers of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Ondo State on checkpoint in Ikare Akoko when a female student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko was allegedly raped have been arrested, Saturday PUNCH is reporting.

Students of the school had on Wednesday told newsmen that some of them on the way to school were stopped at the checkpoint, with one Lance Corporal Sunday ordering one of them out of the vehicle.

They said by the time the 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies returned about an hour later, she had been raped, with the incident reported at the Ikare Police Division.

Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, the Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Zakari Abubakar, confirmed the arrest and said investigation had commenced into the matter.

Abubakar said: “It is true that they (the soldiers) have been arrested.

“We have commenced our investigation.”