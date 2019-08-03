Senate President Felicitates with Omo-Agege at 56

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, hereby felicitates with the family, friends and political associates of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as he marks his 56th birthday on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Lawan, on behalf of himself and the entire Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, heartily congratulates Senator Omo-Agege on the auspicious occasion and wishes him many more years of meritorious service to Nigerians at the Senate and in other capacities that the Almighty God may take him in the future.

He says the Obarisi of Urhobo Land has consistently demonstrated his family heritage of trustworthiness in service and leadership in his professional and public service career as a legal practitioner, commissioner, Secretary to the Government of Delta State and Senator.

He praises the zeal and uncompromising commitment of the Deputy Senate President to the principles of participatory democracy, justice and equity.

Lawan notes that Omo-Agege’s demonstrated courage of conviction has distinguished him as a principled political leader and a beacon of hope, especially in this epoch when Nigerians are patiently laying the building blocks of a democratic, peaceful and prosperous nation.

Lawan affirms his joint commitment with Omo-Agege and other Distinguished Senators in the ninth Assembly to attaining a nation that nurtures the potentials of Nigerians, promotes their best interests and imbues them with pride in their citizenship.

Lawan looks forward to a lasting warm and fruitful working relationship with Omo-Agege in the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant the Deputy Senate President long life, good health and strength to continue serving the country he loves so much, and bless his family.

Ola Awoniyi

Special Adviser on Media to the President of the Senate