Gov. Zulum Lays Foundation Stone of Vocational Training Center, 20 Two Bedrooms Flats at University Of Maiduguri

Prof Babagana Umara Zulum out of his passion and love for smooth and comfortable learning environment for both students and lectures, today Friday laid foundation stone for the construction of 20 flats of 2 bedrooms at the University of Maiduguri campus that will be built and constructed Soley by the Borno State Government.

Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum was a one time a lecturer at the university of Maiduguri before becoming the Rector of Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri and later the State Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (RRR).

The Governor equally promised to provide basic amenities to the university of Maiduguri to improve and provide quality education as part of his contribution to the institution.

On the issue of water scarcity being experienced at the university campus, Prof. Zulum promised that his administration will ensure that the issue is squarely addressed as water is life and necessary for human existence.

The Governor then directed the management of the University of Maiduguri to liaise with the State Ministry of Works and Transport to complete the housing units in 40 days adding that as one of them, he will do everything possible to see that basic amenities are provided on the university campus.

Receiving the Governor on arrival, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof.Mohammed mukaila expressed gratitude to the Governor for complementing the efforts of the federal government towards providing a conducive environment of learning and teaching as well as accommodation adding that with this gesture, the Governor has really shown that he is their own.

The Governor equally today laid a foundation stone of the Vocational Training Centre in Maiduguri along Gamboru Ngala road.

Also receiving the Governor at the project site, the Site Engineer, Engr. Abba Wakilbe,said the structure when completed, will have 6 workshops, 6 offices and hostel accommodations that will accommodate a capacity of up to 30 students.

Responding, Prof. Babagana who was happy with the work said, the centre when completed will train the redundant youths to acquire skills that will make them earn a leaving.