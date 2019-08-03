2 hours ago | General News
2019 Hajj: Borno Airlifts First Batch of 558 Pilgrims to Saudia...316, Males, 238 Females totallling 558.
The Executive Secretary Borno State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed Ali has disclosed that finally, early morning Friday, 2nd August 2019, Max Air Num: NGL 1081 airlifted first batch of Borno state Pilgrims to the holy land for the 2019 pilgrimage
He said the aircraft departed Maiduguri international airport at exactly 12:30 am to Jedda, Saudia Arabia with 558 Borno pilgrims, 4 NAHCON staff, and 3 state pilgrims officials making a total of 316, males and: 238 females totallling 558.