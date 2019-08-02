Why I Did Not Celebrate My Birthday- Irona

… AS IMO GOVT. STEPS INTO NULGE LEADERSHIP CRISIS

Deputy Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Hon. Gerald Irona says he refused to organize any elaborate celebration of his 53rdbirthday following what he described as the mood of the state.

The Deputy Governor gave the explanation while addressing hundreds of supporters, who besieged his office Thursday to commemorate his birthday.

According to him, the state of affairs in Imo State calls for sober reflection and deliberate steps towards rebuilding the state, having been grossly mismanaged over the years.

“I am not celebrating my birthday, not because I don’t want to mark it, but because the mood of the state does not call for such celebration. We took over a state where pensioners have not been paid for years. We are in a state where we have massive infrastructural decay. We are in a state where people have lost confidence in government. The present administration in Imo State, ably led by His Excellency, Chief Emeka Ihedioha is more interested in rebuilding the state and making life more meaningful for people of the state and not just celebrations.”

“I therefore wish the best thing to do was to just come to the office and later visit the less privileged, but here I am, ambushed by my bankers, league of professionals from Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta Oru West, my political associates, my friends and well-wishers.”

“I am humbled by this show of love. The only way I can reciprocate this gesture is to ensure that I do the right thing at all times, ensure that no one is intimidated, oppressed or victimized. I owe our Leader and Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha and the good people of Imo state loyalty. On behalf of my leader, the Governor, I assure you that we shall not betray the confidence reposed in us.”

Speaking on behalf of the Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Professionals Forum, Chairman of the group, Dr. Walter Duru described the Deputy Governor as a perfect gentleman, whose life style is worthy of emulation.

He assured him of the group’s continued support to the administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

Adding his voice, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Imo State, Chima Nwana described the Deputy Governor as an exemplary public servant and a true confidant of the Governor, praying God to give him more fruitful years ahead.

The Deputy Governor also visited the Nigerian Red Cross in Owerri, where he interacted with the less privileged children and management of the facility, being his only activity to mark his 53rd birthday.

He made donations in cash and materials, promising to always support the activities of the home.

In another development, Imo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Gerald Irona same day received a delegation of the National Union of Local Government Employees –NULGE in Imo State, wherein issues around the leadership crisis in the Union were addressed.

The meeting considered a Court decision, ordering NULGE to organize elections in the Imo State chapter of the Union within thirty days.

Following the intervention of the Deputy Governor, an election into the various positions of the Union in the state are scheduled to hold on the 8th of August, 2019.

In attendance at the meeting were: Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Local Government leaders of NULGE, some National Officers of the Union, the two main factions in the union, among others.

Walter Duru, Ph.D

Adviser, Communications to the Deputy Governor

August 2, 2019

