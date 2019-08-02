The Labinjos, Others Charged By EFCC For Illegal Oil Deal 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned a former naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Bola Labinjo, and four others for allegedly dealing in petroleum products without lawful authority.

Labinjo, who is the wife of Niyi Labinjo, a former President of the Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), and her co-defendants were arraigned on two counts before Justice Chuka Obiozor at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The other defendants are Jonathan Abaka, alias Joe Boy; Charles Agaba, Benjamin Gageche and Hamza Yakubu.

Also joined as a defendant was a vessel, M.T. Adeline Jumbo.

The EFCC told the court that the defendants conspired among themselves between August and October 2018 to deal in Automobile Gas Oil (diesel), without appropriate licence.

According to the EFCC, the defendant committed the offence within the Nigerian maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea.

The prosecution said they acted contrary to sections 3(6) and 1((19)(a)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap. M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Revised Edition) 2004, and were liable to be punished under Section 1(17) of the same Act.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

Justice Obiozor admitted each of them to bail in the sum of N10m with one surety in like sum.

The judge said the surety must own a landed property in Lagos and must show evidence of three years tax clearance.

The matter was adjourned till August 8, 2019.