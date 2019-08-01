Suicide: man jumped into  Osun River 

An unidentified man this evening jumped into Osun River in Osogbo, capital of Osun State in an apparent suicide mission to kill himself.

Residents of Osogbo who sighted the man said they could not identify him and that they didn't notice earlier that he was on suicide mission.

Commercial motorcycle operators said they saw the man standing near the river and that they were surprised that he suddenly jumped into the river.

The police was informed immediately and the men of Osun State Fire Service arrived at the scene instantly to rescue the man.

The fire service men and the locals searched the rivers but they did not find him as at 9pm.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Folasade Odoro said the search for the man will continue and that police has commenced investigation on the incident.