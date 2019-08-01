Borno Apc Chieftain Commends Zulum Over Commissioner Nominees

Former Secretary of the Defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Borno state, and special Adviser on political affairs to former Governor Kashim Shettima, Hon. Yusuf Adamu has commended governor of the state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum over the choice of Commissioner Nominees, mostly Technocrats and Engineers by profession.

He said, bringing these set of people into the new cabinet will go a long way in the ongoing Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement process in all the liberated communities hitherto destroyed by insurgents across the state.

Recall that about 22 names of nominated Commissioners were sent to Borno State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation, out of which Technocrats in the likes of former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, Hon. Adamu Law an Zaufanjinba, Hon. Bello Ayuba, Architect Yerima Saleh, Hon. Sugun Mai Mele, Hon. Yerima Kareto and Dr. Salish Kwayabura who meritously served as Commissioners in the last dispensation as well five Engineers in various fields make up the list.

He said, Governor Zulum at this moment need support from all and sundry to deliver qualitative and quantitative services, restore peace back to the state which has remained under Boko Haram attacks and destructions in the last 10 years.

Hon. Adamu said, "there are better days ahead for Borno people under the present administration however appealed to those who could not make the list of Commissioner nominees, but have also laboured for the ruling All Progressives Congress's (APC'S) victory during the 2019 general elections to be patient, as according to him the Zulum/Kadafur led Government is determined to carry everybody along in its policies and programmes irrespective of tribal, ethnic or political consideration.

On whether he was worried that being one of those who have made a lot of sacrifice to the APC led Government at the State and National Level, but did not make the list, Adamu, said, " As somebody who have been appointed in various political offices in Borno state, I am not desperate in any position so far, but i will continue to give my maximum support to the present administration to succeed in all ramifications".

While appreciating Governor Zulum for the approval given to construct a befitting Local Government Secretariat in Biu, where he hail from, and the speedy work ongoing at site, he is optimistic that the present government has kept to its promises in grassroot development and good governance.

On the deteriorating security situation in some parts of the state, Adamu called on all and sundry, particularly those who are currently in Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj Exercise to pray fervently for peace to reign in Borno and the country at large.