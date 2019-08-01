CSOs In Borno State Applauds Gov Zulum Transformation Agenda

The Network of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Borno State Chapter has commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on the giant achievements recorded so far within the shortest period of his assumption of office which has transformed the state rapidly and attended to the needs of the people.

CSOs also appaluded the Govenror on the transformation and progress his governemnts have made towards speedy implementation of public policy and public driven priority projects especially the activation of proactive governance and efforts he put in reactivating the state and local governments civil authorities at the grassroots across the state,.

The Chairman and Executive Director of the Network of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Borno State Chapter, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu stated this in a communique he issued and signed at the end of it's two day capacity building training held at Barwee Hotel Maiduguri for the new executive council members of the group.

"This act will build confidence on the citizens to return to their communities and ensure speedy development. Borno state is blessed to have a governor who is conversant with the humanitarian principles and Kampala convention.

"As a voice of the citizen, we wish to draw the attention of his Excellency to the following citizen’s issues and proffer the recommendations below:

"The Network appreciate the effort and sacrifices of the security agencies in tackling the security challenges and strongly condemned the recent attacks on soft targets and communities across the state.

"We also commiserate with the families and victims of the attacks. The network is amplifying the voice and dismay of the citizens over the recent insurgent attacks across some Communities: Bama, Jakana, Nganzai and Benisheck, etc.

"We wish to call on the federal and state Government to intensify effort by sustaining the gains recorded in the fight against insurgency by strategically reviewing the security plans.

"We believe a revisit of the security architecture will go a long way towards ensuring sustainable peace and stability since the existing apparatus is challenging.

"The citizens have utmost confidence in both the federal and state government that it will fulfill its responsibility of protecting life’s and property."

The Chairman added that the Network also observed that the recently released list of nominations for commissioners fall short of meeting the requirement of the 35% affirmative action on appointment of women as enshrined in various fora.

"The nomination has only two women making the list , this has been generating huge outcry in the General public considering the role that women play in all strata of the society. It is acknowledged that women in Borno state have resource and potentials to contribute to the reconstruction and development plan of your administration .

"We wish to call on his Excellency to consider appointing more women into key strategic positions in his cabinet."