Girl lured best friend to fiancée to rape her

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old girl, Eniola Shittu for allegedly conspiring with her 32-year-old boyfriend, David Peremobowe to rape her close friend.

The suspects were arrested following a report lodged by the victim at Obantoko Division that she was at home on 24th of July, 2019 at about 1:45pm when her friend Eniola Shittu sent message to her on whatsaap that she should help her to buy food and skushis and bring it to her boyfriend’s house at Somorin area of Obantoko Abeokuta.

The Nigerian Voice learnt that when the girl got there, the boyfriend of her friend, David Peremobowe offered her a bottle of beer which she took.

But immediately she finished the beer, she became very weak as a result of which David Peremobowe raped her.

While the man was having sex with her, her friend Eniola Shittu used her phone to do the video recording of how she was being raped.

On the strength of her complaint, the DPO Obantoko Division, SP Olasunkanmi Popoola detailed his detectives to the boy’s house where David Peremobowe and his girlfriend Eniola Shittu were promptly arrested.

The Gionee handset with which the video coverage was made was also recovered from the suspects by policemen.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama ordered the transfer of the suspects to Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.