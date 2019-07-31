Zulum Orders Shehu of Dikwa, Emir of Bama to Relocate to Dikwa, Bama... Orders SSG to Direct All LGC Staff, Teachers to Return to Their Stations

Govt. To Set Up Verification and Audit Committee On LGC Staff & Teachers

As part of the successful rehabilitation and reconstruction process of the present administration, Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa to immediately serve the Shehu of Dikwa, HRH, Masa II Ibn Umar El Kanemi and Emir of Bama, HRH, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Umar El Kanemi to immediately relocate back to their respective palaces in Dikwa and Bama from their temporary Maiduguri residences.

Prof. Zulum also directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to write to the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Senator Kaka Malam and that of Universal Basic Education Board(UBEB) Alhaji to ensure the immediate return of all local government staff and primary school teachers to their respective local government areas of postings with immediate effect.

The governor gave the directives today Wednesday while addressing a joint meeting of Local Government Caretaker Chairmen, Secretaries and Treasures as well as Chairman Civil Service Commission, Chairman Local Government Service Commission and Chairman Universal Basic Education Board ( UBEB) at the Council Chamber of the Governennt House Maiduguri.

He said: " The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) should write to the Shehu of Dikwa and Shehu of Bama as custodians of the peoples cultures, tradition and religious values, to relocate back to their respective emirates along with their District Heads and relevant traditional title holders who's functions and responsibilities are critical to the affairs of their emirate councils."

"The return of the traditional rulers, local government staff and primary school teachers are very critical to the people residing at the local government in terms of their services", Zulum said

Prof Zulum added that " if IDPs, could indeed return to their respective local governments, he sees no reason why the traditional rulers and local government staff could not return, saying, " we have now reached a the stage whereby we must take our destiny in our hands. "

The governor further tasked all the SSG, LGSC Chairman and UBEB Chairman to ensure compliance and come up with formidable monitoring system to checkmate gross indiscipline among local government staff and teachers

Prof. Zulum maintained that his government will soon set up a Committee on Staff Verification and Auditing of the Local Government Staff.

He also warned the Local Government Caretaker Chairmen to ensure that no ghost worker is on their payroll or is given the verification form to fill.

The governor noted that any Local Government Chairman who does so ,will have himself or herself to blame.