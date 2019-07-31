Game up for ‘Yahoo Boys’ as EFCC sweeps Ibadan (Photos embedded)

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office have arrested 15 internet fraudsters known as Yahoo boys.

They were arrested on Tuesday for internet-related crimes when the Commission’s operatives conducted a raid on two locations in the ancient city.

Ten of the suspects were arrested at Akatanpa Powerline, while the other five were nabbed at Kushenla area of the Oyo State capital.

Ranging between the ages of 20 and 28 years, the suspects were allegedly hiding behind fake names and identities to perpetrate fraud, dispossessing their unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade in a statement made available to The Nigerian Voice confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said their alleged involvement in internet-related frauds were reported to the Commission by members of their neighbourhood who noticed their expensive ways of life even though they are supposedly undergraduates, and without any known source of income.

Orilade said the items recovered from the suspects include two exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and several documents containing false pretences.

The EFCC spokesman said as soon as investigations are concluded, the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.