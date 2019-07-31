UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appoints Nigerian as Minister for Children, Families

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has appointed a Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch (MP) as the UK Junior Minister for children and families.

Kemi Badenoch made the announcement on her twitter page on Tuesday, following her appointment on Saturday.

“I'm humbled to have been appointed a junior minister at the DfE. A huge privilege to be able to serve and make a positive difference on a number of issues close to my heart.

“I look forward to working with the ministerial team and everyone at @educationgovuk

“Thank you for all good wishes and kind messages of support received. I also look forward to working not just with @Conservatives colleagues but cross-party and grateful for the warm welcome from @TracyBrabin and @SteveReedMP who no doubt will be keeping me on my toes!”

Badenoch is a Member of Parliament representing Saffron Walden constituency in the UK.

READ ALSO: Borno Attack: UK Pledges Support For Nigeria In Tackling Security Challenges

She was born on January 1980 in Wimbledon, London to parents of Nigerian origin.

Kemi Badenoch was first elected as Member of Parliament Saffron Walden on 8 June 2017 and also the first woman to represent that constituency.