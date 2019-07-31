Federal University Wukari, Taraba State Shut Down As Alleged Militias Kill Lecturer And Students

The Federal University Wukari, Taraba State, has been temporarily shutdown following the protest that greeted the killing of two students and a lecturer of the institution.

The victims were allegedly killed when some persons believed to be Jukun militias invaded the university campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Consequently, the management of the institution has ordered for the suspension of all academic activities in the university till further notice.

A circular signed by the school Registrar, Magaji Thomas Gangumi, and obtained by our reporter on Wednesday morning, indicated that all students are expected to leave the University premises before 12:00noon on Wednesday.