Imo Govt Parleys Occima On Business Development

- AS OCCIMA BOSS COMMENDS IHEDIOHA FOR TSA POLICY

Following the resolve of Governor Emeka Ihedioha led government to rebuild the state, including the revamping of the business community, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Hon. Eze Ugochukwu, has sought a strategic partnership with the Organized Private Sector led by Owerri Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture (OCCIMA) with a view to achieving its set goal in the area of economic development.

Mr. Ugochukwu made the call when he paid an official and familiarization visit on the President of Owerri Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture, Mr. Everest Okpara at OCCIMA Secretariat, Owerri, Imo State.

Intimating Okpara on the policy of the present administration, Hon. Ugochukwu said the government is not unaware of the impediments being faced by the business community due to disorganised setting, giving room for sharp practices. He hinted that Governor Ihedioha has begun to unbundle the impediments to restore sanity in the system.

He said the government is aware that OCCIMA remains the nucleus of economic growth in the state, especially in the area of economic diversification and grooming the youths with the needed entrepreneurial skills. He commended the President of the body for bringing new ideas into the body and assured him the preparedness of the government to work with the Chamber.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo State on Public Enlightenment, Hon. Eze Ugochukwu (l)and the President of OCCIMA and the CEO of Everight Diagnostics and Laboratory, Mr. Everest Okpara (r) with an Expatriate in the middle when the Governor's aide paid OCCIMA boss an official visit

Hon. Ugochukwu also used the opportunity to officially intimate Mr. Okpara of the new Treasury Single Account Policy (TSA), where all revenues accruable to the government of the state would be expected to be remitted into one account irrespective of the sector. He said the move is to plug leakages and to consolidate the revenues for better planning for the betterment of the people of the state. He used the opportunity to extend a letter of invitation to Mr. Okpara for stakeholders meeting with Governor Ihedioha.

Mr. Okpara who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Everest Medical Diagnostics Ltd, commended the SSA Public Enlightenment for having faith in OCCIMA and its potentials.

He expressed happiness for the invite and the organisation’s preparedness to partner with the government in the area of policies and facilities that would impact positively in the business community and also help budding entrepreneurs realise their dreams.

“I am very happy for the visit. I commend the government for having faith in OCCIMA and we are prepared to work with His Excellency, Governor Emeka Ihedioha to move Commerce and Industry forward. More importantly, we seek a partnership that will bring about policies and facilities that will help our numerous budding entrepreneurs realise their dreams. As for the ideas, we have them in quantum”; he stated.

Mr. Okpara commended the new policy of Treasure Single Account (TSA), describing it as step in the right direction. He promised to work closely with the present government to ensure that its set goals in the area of production, trade and investment are achieved by mobilizing its members and exposing them to the new ideas and business philosophies.

He hinted that the state must show capacity and be ready to have its own fair share in the new African free trade agreement, which was recently signed by President Mohammadu Buhari under African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA). “This has opened up opportunities for all. It is about competition and we cannot fold our arms and allow others to shove us aside”: he concluded.

With OCCIMA Boss who received SSA on Public Enlightenment were Hon. Emeka Ajih, OCCIMA Council Member, Oduenyi Igwe Christopher, the President of Imo-China Business Council & Nigeria-China Business Council among others.