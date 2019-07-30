​​​​​​​Nigeria: 27,000 Newly Displaced Persons in Monguno get Emergency Relief Supplies

Maiduguri/Abuja (ICRC) – More than 4,300 households, recently displaced by the armed conflict in Borno State, have received emergency relief items in Monguno town from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“These families fled the violence, leaving everything behind them. We’ve supported a total number of 4,392 families with mats, blankets, clothes, solar lamps, cooking equipment and hygiene kits among others, to allow them to cover their basic needs” said Sadiq Baba Ahmed, ICRC’s Economic Security Field Officer in Monguno.

“For months, our people have been subjected to a lot of suffering, most of them without a single mat to put their heads on”, said Musa Haruna, community leader in Fulatari Camp where about 1,500 households received ICRC’s relief items.

There are currently more than a dozen of internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Monguno town – all of which are overstretched. “Since December 2018, we have witnessed a huge influx of IDPs, mostly from Kukawa Local Government. These people have been forced out of their homes due to the hostilities and are in a dire situation”, said Mr Ahmed.

The ICRC is also in the process of constructing 2’000 family shelters in some of the camps and is supporting clinics in Monguno.