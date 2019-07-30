Zulum Directs CMD Hospitals Mgt Board to Suspend All Health Workers Absent on Duty Monday Night

To ensure that all the hospitals across the state are in proper working conditions and that all the Doctors and nurses are strictly doing their jobs and attending to patients at all times, Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, today Tuesday at between 1.00 am and 3.00 am, paid an unscheduled visits to state owned hospitals within the state capital, maiduguri.

At 1:00 am, he was at the State Specialist Hospiyal Maiduguri and 2 am at Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern General Hospital.

At the hospitals, Governor Zulum said, "I am not happy with what I saw as no doctors were in the hospitals "

According to Prof. Zulum , "I was told that the hospitals have over 138 nurses on governments pay roll but while going through the wards at Umaru Shehu General Hospital".

"When I visited there, I discovered that there is only one nurse in each of the wards including the accident and emergency ward making a total of about 10 nurses on duty in the whole hospital and there were many patient's in the hospital waiting to receive treatment.

" Then I went to the doctors quarters where the doctors are residing to trace their whereabout but all efforts that I made proved abortive", Zulum said.

According to the Governor, he has since directed the CMD Hospitals Management Board to serve all the hospital workers who were supposed to be on duty Monday night with suspension letter.

He said very soon government is going to hold meeting with the hospitals management board on the nonchallant attitudes of the hospital workers to bring back the lost glory.