TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | General News

Photo Report: Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Recent Facility Tour Of The Simpson Transfer Loading Station (TLS), Sura, Lagos Island

By Folashade Kadiri

Mr. Ola Oresanya, the out-going MD/CEO. Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (L); Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the in-coming MD/CEO. (2nd left); Hon. Moshood Oshun, chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee on Environmental Degradation (2nd right); and other members of the committee: Hon. Adedamola Kasumu (m); Hon. AbdulSobur Olawale (3rd left); & Hon. Olawale Sulaimon (r), during a facility tour of the Simpson Transfer Loading Station (TLS), Sura, Lagos Island, recently.

Mr. Ola Oresanya, the out-going MD/CEO. Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (L); Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the in-coming MD/CEO. (2nd left); Hon. Moshood Oshun, chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee on Environmental Degradation (2nd right); and other members of the committee: Hon. Adedamola Kasumu (m); Hon. AbdulSobur Olawale (3rd left); & Hon. Olawale Sulaimon (r), during a facility tour of the Simpson Transfer Loading Station (TLS), Sura, Lagos Island, recently.

Mr. Ola Oresanya, the out-going MD/CEO. Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (2nd right); Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the in-coming MD/CEO. (L); Hon. Moshood Oshun, chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee on Environmental Degradation (2nd left); and other members of the committee: Hon. Adedamola Kasumu (m) & Hon. Olawale Sulaimon (r), during a facility tour of the Simpson Transfer Loading Station (TLS), Sura, Lagos Island, recently.

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the in-coming MD/CEO. Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (3rd left); Hon. Moshood Oshun, chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee on Environmental Degradation (3rd right); and other members of the committee: Hon. Adedamola Kasumu (m); Hon. Olawale Sulaimon (2nd right); & Hon. AbdulSobur Olawale (r), during a facility tour of the Hydroclef Medical Waste Transfer Loading Station (TLS), Oshodi, Lagos, recently.

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the in-coming MD/CEO. Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (2nd right); Mrs. Momoh-Ajibola Hauwa, Asst Chief Geologist, (2nd left); Hon. Moshood Oshun, chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc Committee on Environmental Degradation (L); and other members of the committee, during a facility tour of the Olusosun Landfill, Ojota, Lagos, recently.

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the in-coming MD/CEO. Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (2nd right); Mrs. Momoh-Ajibola Hauwa, Asst Chief Geologist, (2nd left); Hon. Moshood Oshun, chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc Committee on Environmental Degradation (L); and other members of the committee, during a facility tour of the Olusosun Landfill, Ojota, Lagos, recently.













About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists