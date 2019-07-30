Photo Report: Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Recent Facility Tour Of The Simpson Transfer Loading Station (TLS), Sura, Lagos Island

Mr. Ola Oresanya, the out-going MD/CEO. Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (L); Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the in-coming MD/CEO. (2nd left); Hon. Moshood Oshun, chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee on Environmental Degradation (2nd right); and other members of the committee: Hon. Adedamola Kasumu (m); Hon. AbdulSobur Olawale (3rd left); & Hon. Olawale Sulaimon (r), during a facility tour of the Simpson Transfer Loading Station (TLS), Sura, Lagos Island, recently.

Mr. Ola Oresanya, the out-going MD/CEO. Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (L); Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the in-coming MD/CEO. (2nd left); Hon. Moshood Oshun, chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee on Environmental Degradation (2nd right); and other members of the committee: Hon. Adedamola Kasumu (m); Hon. AbdulSobur Olawale (3rd left); & Hon. Olawale Sulaimon (r), during a facility tour of the Simpson Transfer Loading Station (TLS), Sura, Lagos Island, recently.

Mr. Ola Oresanya, the out-going MD/CEO. Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (2nd right); Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the in-coming MD/CEO. (L); Hon. Moshood Oshun, chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee on Environmental Degradation (2nd left); and other members of the committee: Hon. Adedamola Kasumu (m) & Hon. Olawale Sulaimon (r), during a facility tour of the Simpson Transfer Loading Station (TLS), Sura, Lagos Island, recently.

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the in-coming MD/CEO. Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (3rd left); Hon. Moshood Oshun, chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee on Environmental Degradation (3rd right); and other members of the committee: Hon. Adedamola Kasumu (m); Hon. Olawale Sulaimon (2nd right); & Hon. AbdulSobur Olawale (r), during a facility tour of the Hydroclef Medical Waste Transfer Loading Station (TLS), Oshodi, Lagos, recently.

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the in-coming MD/CEO. Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) (2nd right); Mrs. Momoh-Ajibola Hauwa, Asst Chief Geologist, (2nd left); Hon. Moshood Oshun, chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc Committee on Environmental Degradation (L); and other members of the committee, during a facility tour of the Olusosun Landfill, Ojota, Lagos, recently.