Shi'ites: Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, Says group No Difference Fom Boko Haram, Herdsmen

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has lambasted Pro-Biafra agitators for being at the forefront of speaking out for the Shia Muslims over proscription by the FG. The BNYL said it is cowardice act for any Pro Biafra agitator to leave issues facing the East to voice out for the Shia Muslims. Addressing newsmen today in Calabar, Cross River State, Chief Press Secretary of BNYL, Comrade Kufre Obot said the position of the group remains neutral adding that the issues in the northern region aught not to bother the Easterners. "this is a group that may turn to another sect if something urgent is not done about it"

Remember how Boko Haram started. It started just like Shia movement by demanding an Islamic State. It then graduated to killing of Christians before turning to a general monster.

We are yet to understand what the Shia Muslims and Sunni Muslims want. We are yet to know the type of Sharia they are both fighting for and against. However, some cowards in the East have written history of Shia Muslims trying to bridge their gap with Christians. What makes them think that Shi'ites are different from others?.

I have never seen any statement from Shi'ites condemning FG's actions on Pro Biafrans neither have I read where they said their struggle is for the benefit of both Christians and Muslims".

He said if there is any condemnation from any region against their proscription it shouldn't be from the East : "we have no business there and those doing that are doing fortheir own political interest.

'I think that some Biafran groups lack direction. Because of their dirctionless, they comment on everything including those that does not concern them. We are making mockery of ourselves supporting Shi'ites in the public".

The spokesman of BNYL said both Miyetti Allah, Shia Muslims, and Boko Harams are all talking about religion.