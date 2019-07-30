"Bring In Fresh Ideas To Make Service Delivery Better"- CSC Charges Civil Servants

As the Delta State Civil Service Commission [CSC] begins its mandated monitoring exercise, Chairman of the Commission Dame Nkem Nkwuofu has charged civil servants to infuse creative and innovative ideas in the discharge of their duties

Dame Okwuofu who led members of the commission Monday to the Directorate of Government House and Protocol, Asaba explained that as civil servants they had the responsibility of not only carrying out their duties diligently but to make their ministry the best in the state.

According to her "As civil servants you have a duty to make the government better in your offices, become creative, bring out of-the-box ideas that will help in the delivery of the administration's agenda of prosperity for all Deltans".

Addressing the issue of promotion, lobbying for better positions and the refusal of postings, the Chairman assured the commission's determination to ensure that promotions were done as at when due and "when it comes to posting just accept where you have been put as lobbying for positions is strictly frowned upon and will not be tolerated"

She urged civil servants to keep a watchful eye on their fellow colleagues who are carrying out inappropriate activities and with sufficient proof report, such acts to the commission for disciplinary actions.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Permanent Secretary Directorate of Government House and Protocol Mr. Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje stated that the essence of the exercise was to ensure that civil servants remained focused in the discharge of their duties.

He advised civil servants to always carry out their functions effectively despite the current limited resources.