Zulum Enrolls 2,762 Unemployed Youths For Entrepreneurship Scheme,Bans Political Thuggery

Governor Babagana Umara of Borno State has flagged off Youths Empowerment Scheme that engaged about 2,762 youths who are popularly known as "ECOMOG" , a political thuggery group as beneficiaries of the Pilot Scheme Monday.

He also said that within the period of six month, a target of 4,000 unemployed youths will be empowered to start up a new business of their choice.

The governor further warned that anyone caught either at the traffic light junction, public functions, weeding ceremony or anywhere creating public disturbance or becoming a nuisance will have himself to blame as the State Security Council (SEC) has resolved to ban all forms of political thuggery in the state.

Prof. Zulum also described political thuggery as a sheer wastage of valuable human resources that has to be channelled towards positive socio economic development Of the State. He also warned that proliferation of illicit drugs shall no longer be tolerated.

He said: "We will build the capacity of youth towards economic productivity and social emancipation.

"Let me say that today marks the beginning to end of political thuggery and a new dawn to political decency and decorum in Borno", Zulum Said.

Also speaking, the State Party Chairman, Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori said, "today is a day of joy as Governor Zulum is here to fulfill one of his campaign promises".

Dalori urged the youths to be consistent and use the gesture in a very good way and manner while cautioning them that whoever is found violating the Governor's order is on his own.

In his welcome remarks the former Arthoney General and Commissioner of Justice who was also the Coordinator of the CJTF BOYES, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan expressed appreciation to the Governor for coming up with the important scheme.

He said: "We gathered here today to fulfill one of the promises made by His Excellency Prof Zulum which is Youth Empowerment."

"This laudable programme of empowering youth within Maiduguri and Jere as a pilot scheme which will be replicated in the remaining 25 local governments of the state is commendable", Shehu said.