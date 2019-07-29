IPOB rejects plan to establish RUGA in Igboland.

The Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed disatisfaction over the plans of tthe Federal government to establish RUGA in Igboland and islamize the country warning that it is enough of Fulani Islamic agenda.

The leader of IPOB clergy department, , Bishop Nwachinemere Stanley made this known while speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi state shortly after a protest that took place in major street and roads of the town.

According to him: "We took our journey from Mechanic village(site) to Ogoja road down to Gunning road, from Gunning down to Abacha round about, from Abacha round about to new market road, from there to Vanco, from vanco to Afikpo road to Spera-in-Deo, from Spera-in-Deo down to site where we took off.

"We are members of Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) in the clergy department called Supreme Clergy Council of Biafra(SCCOB), we are the religious arm of Biafra restoration.

"Today, we the clergy and other departments in IPOB came out to express our dissatisfaction on the happenings in Nigeria including their evil plan to establish Ruga in Igboland. We are not in support of this their evil agenda,. We are totally against Islamization of Igboland. We are Biafrans, we are not Fulanis.

"Security agencies tried to stop us but we resisted them and protested successfully against Ruga because we are preachers, we should stand out to speak the truth. We are called for freedom and we are not after anybody’s sorry or tears, we are deliverers. Security agents shot at us and I sustained a facial injury which I thank God is not serious.

"This Ruga is a Fulani term, it is a secret plan to occupy indigenous land of our people and that is why we say no. if you want to come to a particular city to do a business, you have to liaise with the people and not to rob them indirectly. No matter what they call this their evil plan, we reject every Islamic agenda.

"The scripture said in Ezekiel 30:28 that God is looking for a man to stand in the gap that the land might be free and that is what we have choosen to do. So, we are saying enough of Fulani Islamic agenda, enough of raping of our women, enough of killing innocent people without a reason, kidnapping" they stated.