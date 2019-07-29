Kaduna High Court To Rule On Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky's Bail Application On 5th Aug. 2019

A Kaduna High Court Monday fixed August 5, 2019, to rule on an application for medical attention filed by Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

El-Zakzaky is the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites.

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat were not in court. Their lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, gave an update on their health and why they should be granted bail.

Court proceedings was held under heavy security as operatives manned roads and the building and some flash points.

Meanwhile, the IMN has accused the Buhari government of obtaining a court order against it to cover up the killing of its members over the years.

Noting that IMN was in consultation with their lawyers, Musa claimed that Shiites have been victims of Buhari government-sponsored terror attacks throughout his first term and now.