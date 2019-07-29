Obiano, Bianca, Nnamani, 15 judges, Others For Unizik Law Reunion

No fewer than fifteen (15)Judges who are Alumni of Faculty of Law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka will lead other prominent personalities around the world to a reunion of the Faculty this week.

The event slated for August 1 and 2 , is the maiden Reunion/Home coming of all the Alumni of the Law Faculty of the University starting from the time of Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH) to Unizik.

According to Prof Meshach .N Umenweke, Dean Faculty of Law, the first day of the reunion/home coming being Thursday, August 1, is the maiden Cocktail party at Sir Clement Akpamgbo, SAN Faculty of Law Building, at the University at 4pm.

Prof Umenweke said the second day, the main event scheduled on Friday, August 2 at OMA Event Centre, near Alex Ekwueme Square, starts at 11 am.

He said Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano is the Chief Guest of Honour and the Vice Chancellor of Unizik , Prof Charles Esimone, FAS is the Chief Host, with Prof Luke Anike, Vice Chancellor of ESUT as Chairperson on the occasion, while Hon Justice E. Nnamani is the key note speaker, even as Jachike Ogu Esq will present a paper.

The Dean of Faculty of Law further said that some prominent members of the society like Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Hon Val Anyika, member House of Representatives , Ebonyi Deputy Governor Dr. Kelechi Igwe among others would be honoured at the maiden Alumni reunion/home coming ceremony

He thanked Dr. MVC Ozioko, chairman local organizing committee, Dr. BE Ewulum, secretary of local organizing committee and their members Barr. Philip Chinwuba and Barr. Philip Ekwempu among others for their commitment and dedication.

Prof. Umenweke announced that a compendium of who is who of the Faculty of Law would be presented at the event.

Some members of the Alumni of the Institution paid a courtesy call on the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, Chief Uche Nworah at the station’s Corporate Headquarters in Awka .

The leader of the delegation who is also the Dean, Faculty of Law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Professor Meshach Umenweke, said that the essence of the visit was to invite the station to the inauguration of the Alumni Association, a platform were graduands of the faculty will come together to foster a common front that will bring development to every arm of the Faculty.

According to him, individuals who passed through the University and achieved successes, must give back to the school to enable it survive and thrive better.

Receiving the team, Chief Nworah, recalled the joyful memories of the school days, and the investments of his own alumni association.

He described the delegation’s idea of inaugurating a Faculty of Law Alumni Association as wonderful, noting that everyone must imbibe the culture of giving back to the society.