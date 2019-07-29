Fg Sells $42m (n15bn) Superyacht Belonging To Kola Aluko

The 65-metre Galactica Star superyacht owned by Kolawole Aluko, a crony of Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been sold in the United States of America.

The yacht was sold on 25 July 2019, according to Yachtharbour.com.

The vessel was listed for sale earlier this year for $42million (N15.12billion) as a result of a notorious corruption case in Nigeria, involving Aluko, Prince Olajide Omokore and the former petroleum minister.

The yacht was custom-built by Dutch yard Heesen in 2013 and is seconds only to the builder’s 70-metre Galactica Super Nova in terms of LOA. She features exterior styling by Omega Architects, engineering by Van Oossanen & Associates, finished by interiors from the boards of Bannenberg & Rowell.

Kola Aluko

In April 2019, the vessel was offered for sale in a sealed bid arrangement, proposed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Republic of Nigeria and approved by U.S. federal court. The sale process roots back to a corruption case against two Nigerian nationals.

Aluko is one of four defendants accused of cheating Nigeria out of almost $1.8 billion in siphoned crude oil sales. The U.S. government also accused Aluko and Omokore, of laundering money in the United States and using it to acquire the yacht, among other assets.

The US and Nigerian governments received Federal Court approval to sell the arrested superyacht due to high maintenance and dockage fees, estimating the combined cost at around $170,000 per month.

Galactica Star accommodates up to 12 guests overnight in 6 cabins, comprising a master suite, 1 VIP stateroom, and 4 double cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 13 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Galactica Star

The most alluring feature about the vessel is what goes on below the waterline. Van Ossaanen Naval Architects successfully created a yacht that cruises 30% more efficiently than a conventional round-bilged motor yacht in this size range.

Powered by 2 MTU 5,592 HP diesel engines and propelled by twin screw propellers, Galactica Star is capable of a top speed of 27 knots, and comfortably cruises at 24 knots. With her 90,000 fuel tanks she has a maximum range of 4,200 nautical miles at 14 knots. Her water tanks store around 30,000 litres of fresh water.

The yacht used to be popular for charter among celebrities. It was once rented by American music industry power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce for a holiday cruise.