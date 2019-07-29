UniPort Alumni commend Buhari for appointing 2 Credible Alumni 

The University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the nomination of 2 illustrious, people-focused and credible alumni of the unique University as members of the Federal Executive Council.

In a statement issued to journalists in Abuja, the Association noted with deep pleasure the opportunity of producing 2 ministers who graduated from the school adding that they are competent leaders in their own right..

The statement signed by the National President, High Chief Chris Adokeme described the choice of Chiefs Timipre Sylva and Rotimi Ameachi by President Buhari as a laudable move, and pledged to support their own throughout their tenure.

While congratulating the ministers designate for their nominations, Adokeme, a lawyer, and member of the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt, added that he was convinced that both alumni would deliver on their mandate irrespective of their assigned potfolios.

According to the National President, the University is noted for producing high quality professionals who are well grounded in various aspects of human endeavour, adding that the ministers designate are intellectually well-equipped to make effective contribution to national development.

He explained that the University has consistently produced credible leaders, including a former President of the country, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, who was UniPort's unique gift to Nigeria.

He pointed out that these men are tested, tried and trusted by their people whom they represent, adding that Timipre Sylva is a unique product of the University and the same can be said of Rotimi Amechi who have rendered valuable service to their respective states at one time or the other.

‘‘I wish to congratulate you on your new appointment and wish you every success in your new duties. Please be assured that you have our full support.

‘‘I wish you the best in this new term of office, we pledge our further support and look forward to productive collaboration between the ministers designate and the Association’’.

He however noted that the Association is elated that the President has seen in these two distinguished leaders qualities that would help in taking Nigeria to another level.