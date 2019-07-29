Islamic Movement (IMN) Reacts To Proscription Order

The Islamic Movement (IMN) also known as Shiites on Sunday said the Buhari government obtained a court order against it to cover up killing of its members over the years.

Noting that IMN was in consultation with their lawyers, Musa lamented that Shiites have been victims of Buhari government-sponsored terror attacks throughout his first term and continuing.

“We want to assure the general public and the international community that we will not be pushed into taking any rash decision no matter the provocation”, he stated.

“This order, we believe, was hastily obtained to sweep under the carpet the glaring human rights abuses suffered by the Islamic Movement at the hands of Buhari’s administration since the Zaria genocide of December, 2015.

“We reject any false flag terror attacks that the authorities would be plotting in our name, and by this assure the general public that we have never contemplated the use of terror tactics in our ways. This is not about to change.

“It is all part of the blinding official stereotypes against the Islamic Movement. We would however not relent in calling for the immediate release of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, using all lawful and peaceful means as we have done all this while. We will not be distracted by this huge “joke”.