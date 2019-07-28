SYLVA: The Spirit Of Resilience Of The ODI People Inspires Us All

Minister-designate and former governor of Bayelsa state Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday, described the people of Odi as a flying example of resilience, courage and hope at the annual Ogori ba Uge festival

Sylva, who was represented by his Special Adviser on media and publicity Hon Julius Bokoru, said 'It is thrilling to be here at this very grande occasion. But it is not just any occasion, it is one that defines the people of Odi. It is one that explains their greatness, bravery and spirit of sacrifice'

'The storied history of Odi is humbling, Odi has survived and outlived the unfortunate Ogori incidence, Odi has outlived and survived the sad incidences of 1999. Today Odi is sprawling, developing at a comparatively fast pace. I respect that spirit, I stand with you and I'm sure your nickname of Small London will be an actual reality soon'

Bokoru, who was accompanied by Hon Lucky Yobou and other Chieftains and executives of the All Progressives Congress visited traditional rulers and notable stakeholders of Odi town