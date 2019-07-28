ASAGBA @ 95: Delta Governor Assures Of Developing State Capital (Celebration Photos)

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has assured that his administration would give attention geared towards ensuring that Asaba, the state capital have her pride of place among state capitals in Nigeria.

Okowa gave the assurance Saturday at the 28th coronation anniversary which coincided with the 95th birthday celebration of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien in Asaba.

According to the governor, “today, we thank God for the life of the Asagba; Your Majesty, in your time, Asaba has seen a lot of development.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (left) supporting His Royal Majesty, Asagba (Prof.) Chike Edozien the Asagba of Asaba (2nd left); his wife, Her Royal Majesty, Agu Nwanyi Modupe Clara (middle) and their Daughters, in cutting the 28th Coronation Anniversary and 95th Birthday Cake of Asagba of Asaba. held at Asagba Palace Asaba.

“Asaba is the fastest growing town in the nation and you have worked with your people to give us a peaceful environment for growth because, without peace, there will be no development,” Governor Okowa said, adding, “you (the Asagba) have also given us room for partnership between the people of the town and government since the state was created and I must publicly thank the people of Asaba for keeping the peace".

He stated, “we have done a lot but, there is still much for us to do in Asaba; as a government; we will work with you to ensure that we grow Asaba better than it is today; as a government, we are committed to growing Asaba as the capital of our dream".

Governor Okowa listed some of the projects executed in Asaba to include the Asaba International Airport which he disclosed plans are on through concessioining process for the cargo runway to be constructed.

“The Asaba Airport has the second best runway in the country today and we are looking forward to having partners that will make the airport a true international with a cargo wing,” the governor disclosed, stating that a Pleasure Park and a Nollywood Film Village were among the projects being constructed to add to the beauty of Asaba.

While listing efforts by his administration to tackle flood challenges in Asaba, the governor also, explained the need for the establishment of the Warri/Uvwie Development Agency, assuring that his administration will continue to ensure the even development of the state.

Governor Okowa while congratulating the Asagba on his birthday and 28th coronation anniversary, called for the support of the palace and the people to make Asaba cleaner.

The Asagba of Asaba had in his speech, called on government to pay more attention to the development of Asaba as a state capital.

Prof. Edozien commended Governor Okowa's administration for his efforts to give Asaba a befitting status as a state capital

High point of the occasion was the paying of homage by different traditional groups.

