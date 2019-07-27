YBSG Hands Over 206 Recovered Rustled Cows From Adamawa To Owners in Yobe

Yobe State Government Friday said it has recovered 206 cows stolen from Adamawa state and handed them over to the rightful owners.

The Director of Security, Governor’s Office, Governennt House Damaturu, Alhaji Yakubu Damagum, who handed over the cows to their owners in Damaturu Friday said the animals were recovered by the vigilante groups, assisted by the security operatives.

He said: "Today being July 26, 2019 we are happy to announce the recovery of 206 heads of cattle and handing them over to their rightful owners.

“The 206 heads of cattle were recovered from armed bandits who stole them from their rearers on July 26, 2019”, Yakubu said.

Damagum however reaffirmed governennt's determination to continue to support the security agencies in the state with a view to enhance collaboration with the Secuirty agents towards checkmating illegal activities of criminals and hoodlums in the state.

The Yobe State Commissioner of Police, CP Abdulmaliki Sanmonu who was represented by the Deputy State Commissioner, DCP Muhammed Isyaku said two of the five cattle rustlers involved in the rustling were captured, two other rustlers lost their lives in the course of exchange of fire with Security agents and vigilante groups while another rustler escaped during the battle.

The Officials of Cattle Breeders Association in Yobe and Adamawa states , Malam Ibrahim Nangeri and Alhaji Abubakar Umar, respectively expressed their gratitude and appreciation on the recovery of their cattle.

They also commended the Yobe security operatives, for a job well done calling on other security operatives in other states to emulate Yobe state security agents.