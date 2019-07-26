Shi’ites To Stage Another Protest Today In Abuja

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites said some of its members arrested by the Nigerian Police have died in police custody.

Consequently, members of the Islamist group staged a protest in a mosque in Zone 3, Abuja, demanding for an unconditional release of their leader Sheihk Ibraheem El Zakzaky and his wife.

One of the leaders of the Movement, Abdullahi Musa, who spoke with Tribune Online, said the protest would commence immediately after Jummat prayer.

He said their members have been admonished not to provoke security personnel who are maintaining law and order, instead, they should focus on the protest with their placards.

On the death of their members, Musa said, “reliable and verifiable information reaching us revealed that Nigeria Police have detained Free Zakzaky protesters including female and underage protesters, since Monday, July22, 2019 with life-threatening injuries and denied them access to food, medication and family members.

“So far, three people have died in Police detention centre due to lack of medical attention. The protesters were supposed to be taking to Court in less than 24 hours, but they are spending the whole week in Police detention.”

Recall that on Monday July 22, 2019 the Nigerian Police and Shi’ites clashed during a protest at Federal Secretariat, Abuja, which led to the loss of lives of many people.

Musa said, “moreover, during and after the protest, the Police arrested more than 50 people including Free Zakzaky protesters and innocent individuals. Some of the protesters that were injured by the Police and returned to their families with injuries, while their respective families took them to University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada for treatment, but Police attack the hospital and arrested the injured people while receiving treatment at the hospital and detained them without medical treatment.”

“Out of the people arrested, more than 20 people have serious injuries and the Police detained them at Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) detention centre with life-threatening injuries without medical attention. As a result of lack of access to medical attention, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Jaafar and Hassan Askari that were arrested at hospital died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the SARS detention centre.

“Likewise, on the same Wednesday, July 24, 2019 the Police arrested another Free Zakzaky protester at Wuse Market, Abuja and the Police tortured him with acid and fire, then later dropped him by tge road side close to the Wuse Market.

“It is quite inhuman for the Nigeria Police to arrest patients at hospital and detained injured people without medical attention. The families of the protesters made several attempts to provide medical treatment to them, but the Police rejected the request. Obviously, the rights of the protesters have been violated and the lives of those that are still alive in SARS are in danger.”

Meanwhile, the members of IMN have vowed to continue the protest irrespective of death recorded, until their leader and his wife are release.