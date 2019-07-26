Photo Report: Investigators Uncover Warehouse Where Former Governor Okorocha And Family Hid Alleged Looted Imo Properties

The Jasper Ndubuaku-led Imo State Committee on the Recovery of Moveable Assets belonging to the State Government, have made a breakthrough on their job.

Acting on a tip off, the team discovered a massive warehouse Friday afternoon.

The facility, located along Aba Road, is alleged to be belonging to Nkechi, wife of former Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

The discovery of the warehouse follows the sealing off of an estate also allegedly owned by Nkechi.

The property is located in the Akachi area of Owerri, the state capital.

The blocks of flat and bungalow were allegedly built with state funds and proceeds of corruption.