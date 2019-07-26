El-zazakky: Police reassure citizens of adequate security nationwide

The Nigerian Police Force today reassured the citizens of adequate security of lives and properties throughout the country.

This is in the face of series of violent protest and unrest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, in the FCT.

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu gave the assurance in a statement made available to The Nigerian Voice and signed by the police spokesman, Frank MBA in Abuja.

The IGP ordered the immediate beef-up of security in all the states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He has assured citizens that proactive measures including aerial surveillance of major cities have been emplaced to ensure the safety and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

He said that Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) nationwide have been mandated to ensure customized security arrangements are put in place in their Area of Responsibilities (AORs) to checkmate the activities of criminals and any possible threat to public peace.