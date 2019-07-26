APPOINTMENT: Delta PDP Chieftain Commends State Governor

A chieftain of thePeoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onusoke, has applauded Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, over his choice of political appointees describing them as persons of high intellect with vast experience.

Appraising the composition of the new government Thurdday in a chat with newsmen in Asaba, the state capital, Onuesoke, a former governorship aspirant noted that the good thing about the appointees is that the governor had taken into consideration age, competence, ethnicity and gender in appointing his aides.

He equally applauded Okowa for identifying technocrats and competent hands to handle affairs of the state particularly the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff and Senior Political Adviser and the Commissioners.

Describing Delta State governor as someone who is knowledgeable about the function and character of the state and as such knows those he wants to appoint, Onuesoke pointed out that those he had appointed are people who are conversant about his manifesto and what he wants to do for the betterment of the people.

“The Governor had appointed the best hands who would add value to governance and facilitate the actualization of a stronger Delta in the next four years of his second term.

“I strongly believe that going by their political experience as human resource experts and seasoned administrators with their wealth of experience in government, they will make immense and significant contributions to the development of Delta state,” Onuesoke stated.

He, however, advised the appointees not see their appointment as self-empowerment but to give maximum support to Governor Okowa to enable him deliver on his electoral promises to Deltans as well as to develop the communities.

The PDP Chieftain urged the people of Delta state, particularly the critical stakeholders in the polity to continue to support the Governor to enable him take development of the state to the desired height.

He recalled that the past four years of the Okowa’s administration recorded a huge success in all sectors because the Governor worked with a compact team with a clear cut vision, adding that the second term would be better from the look of things.