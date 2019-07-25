2,000 Borno State Farmers Relocate to Yobe State To Benefit From Distribution Of 100 Tractors

North-East Commodity Association has relocated 2,000 Borno State indigenous farmers in cluster areas to safer locations in Yobe State for improved agricultural production.

The NECAS Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Umar Jaware disclosed this Thursday during the flag-off ceremony of 100 new tractors it acquired for distribution to the Borno State farmers in the 17 Local Government Areas of Yobe.state.

Alhaji Jaware who was represented by NECAS National Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Duku said this was to avail internally displaced farmers an opportunity to cultivate on Yobe soil for self reliance and improved food security in the sub-region.

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni advised the beneficiaries to embrace mechanized farming in order to revive the economy of states devastated by Boko Haram insurgents.