Boko Haram: Has Leah Sharibu been killed as claimed by aid worker?

Grace Taku, the aid worker kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists on July 18, has claimed that Leah Sharibu alongside one Alice has been killed by the insurgents because of the Federal Government of Nigeria's inability to “do something”.

Leah Sharibu was among the 110 Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapped from Yobe State by the insurgents.

She was the only Christian schoolgirl who was not released by the terrorists after the Federal Government negotiated the release of others.

Taku made the claim in a new video released by the insurgents on Wednesday.

The transcript of her appeal reads: “My name is Grace, I work with Action Against Hunger, an NGO in Borno State; my base is Damasak. We went to work on Thursday, 18th July 2019. On our way going Back to Damasak by Keneri/Chamba ward, we were caught by an army called the Kaliphas and they brought us here. We don't know where we are.

“I want to beg the Christian Association of Nigeria because I am the only Christian among the six of us here. I want to beg that CAN should please do something about me to see how I can be released. I call on Borno State.

“I beg Action Against Hunger. We have families, some of us have children. We are Nigerians who are working for Nigerians. I am begging please, I am begging again, please do something to see that we are released because this has happened in the Red Cross before where some ladies were caught, Hauwa and Zipporah. They also asked to be released but because of Nigeria did not do anything about it, they were killed.

“I am begging on behalf of all of us. I don't want such to happen to us and it also happened again with Leah and Alice, because Nigeria could not do anything about them, they were not released they were also killed.”

Credit: Saharareporters