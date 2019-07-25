MINISTERIAL APPOINTMENT: IYC Congratulates Silver, Akpabio, Amaechi, Keyamo

... Calls On Silver To Bring Ijaw Nation Closer To FG

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has congratulated ministers designate from the Niger Delta region over their appointments by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

IYC's congratulatory message conveyed in a press release Thursday, by the IYC president worldwide, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., said the likes of Silver, Akpabio and Amaechi as former governors have the understanding of governance, describing them as square pegs in square holes.

Barr. Oweilaemi, also noted that Festus Keyamo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who has attained the zenith of the revered legal profession is the best man for the job.

While acknowledging president Buhari's role in uniting all the segments of the nation, IYC president called on Buhari to consider more of Ijaw sons and daughters in his government.

Hear him: "As the father of the nation whose onerous duty is to unite every section of the Country, we implore President Buhari to still look into the Ijaw nation and appoint more credible hands to serve in the various capacities.

"Considering our economic contributions to the nation's coffer, one Ministerial position is not enough for us. After all, that is even our constitutional right".

Meanwhile, Oweilaemi, used the medium to task Silver, to carry all along irrespective of party affiliation geared towards making the Ijaw nation a more formidable ethnic group.

"As for our son, we charge him to run an inclusive government beyond party line for the purpose of uniting the Ijaw nation on one hand and being the bridge between the Niger Delta people and the FG so as to sustain the existing peace in the region on the other hand. Chief Timipre should use this appointment to bridge the gap of distrust among Ijaw people in the Niger Delta. He is the only eye of the Ijaw man in this Buhari's Government".

He said IYC pledges to synergize with him in order to promote social harmony among the Ijaw people as well as attracting development to the various communities.

"It is therefore, our earnest call on Chief Timipre Silver to use his new office to make friends among his Ijaw people. The interest of the Ijaw nation should be his watchword as IYC will always stand by him to support his programmes and policies in his ministry".