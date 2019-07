Photo Report: Fidelity Bank Co-Sponsors National Diaspora Day 2019

L-R: Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr Ibukun Odusote; Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; and Division Head, Retail Banking, Fidelity Bank PLC, Mr Richard Madiebo, at the National Diaspora Day 2019 celebration co-sponsored by Fidelity Bank PLC in Abuja - Thursday

From left: Division Head, Retail Banking, Fidelity Bank PLC, Mr Richard Madiebo; Group Head, Diaspora Banking and Remittance, Mr Desmond Ohamma; Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), The Oceania Chapter, Gary Umamadu; and NIDO Chairman for the Americas, Obed Monago, at the National Diaspora Day 2019 celebration co-sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc in Abuja on Thursday.