Healing Stripes Hospital Dialysis Support Scheme EMERGES Outstanding CSR Health Project of the Year

With worsening living standards, the need for quality healthcare cannot be ignored, hence the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David (RCCG COD) established Healing Stripes Hospital (HSH), as part of its Christian Social Reform the first faith-based Cancer Screening Centre in Nigeria.

The hospital started as an Out-patient Clinic in 2010 by offering primary care and community healthcare outreaches with determination to ensure that quality health care is accessibly affordable and reliable.

In 2012, ‘Makoko Care Clinic’ was birthed to offer free out-patient clinics to the Makoko community every quarter. Other communities that have benefitted from the medical outreaches done by the hospital are Ilaje, Oshodi, Bar Beach, Oniru New Market and Mayegun community located in Lekki.

The Healing Stripes Cancer Screening & Diagnostics Centre has screened over 101, 837 people and 9,505 dialysis sessions have been completed at subsidized rate with a good number done for free.

According to Doctor in-charge of Healing Stripes Hospital (HSH), Dr. Ezinne Onyemere, HSH which is the Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) project of RCCG and a partner of His Love Foundation, a charity arm of the Church ,has been supporting healthcare delivery in the country and from inception by offering quality health care through diagnostics, laboratory, pharmaceutical, dialysis and ambulance services.

Dr. Ezinne further mentioned that HSH has completed successfully 9 kidney transplants in partnership with medical institutions abroad

In June 2019, for providing extensive health care services, the hospital was awarded with most Outstanding CSR Health Project of the Year by the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award 2019 for giving free dialysis to the less privileged.

“The Dialysis Support Scheme is the reason why we won the award. It shows that whatever you put your mind to do it is possible regardless of the circumstance. Health care system is really a complex system and it is something you can do if you are determined,” excited Ezinne said.