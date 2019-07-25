Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN) mourns victims of Shiites protest, warns FG against use of force

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria has expressed worry over the violent protest by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria popularly known as Shiites and deaths of a police officer and journalist.

The concern was contained in a press statement by the Amir (President) of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr Saheed Ashafa, on Thursday.

Ashafa warned the Federal Government to avoid the use of force, stating that the situation is already creating a "national panic".

He warned that the Shiites quagmire should be well managed to avoid it degenerating to a terror-like experience for Nigerians.

He said, "We are worried about the ugly development from IMN's protest over their leader's detention. Most worrisome for us is the death of a journalist and police officer. It is important that government at all levels should understand that the protection of law and order remains the basic reason for existence. Where such cannot longer be guaranteed, then the essence of having a government has been defeated.

"There is a need for the FG and it's legal unit to brainstorm on the continuous detention of El-Zakzaky. So far it has caused more problems. We cannot continue to lose lives because of the detention of a person. It appears so much that there is something that the government and IMN are not telling Nigerians about this matter.

"While we condemn the violent protest embarked upon by the the IMN members, it is sad that government has lost control over its citizens.It may be disastrous to see this develop to another terror-like experience for Nigerians.

"It is equally shocking that our security agencies are not living up to task on intelligence gathering. Such protest should not catch us unaware in a diligent society.

"We call for calm and urge government to be strategic in tackling the challenges and nationwide panic caused by El-Zakzaky's detention."

SIGNED:

Saheed Ashafa (Ph.D),

Amir (President),

Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria,

Lagos State Area Unit.

