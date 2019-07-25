APGA, A Sinking Boat -- PDP

The Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu stated this in a press release made available to newsmen in Awka, the state capital yesterday.

Nwangwu said that he was not surprised that that the PDP stakeholders meeting which held in the state capital has become a source of worry for the ruling political party in Anambra state.

He said the reaction by the National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe about the successful PDP stakeholders meeting is an indication of the desperation in APGA.

Nwangwu said instead of APGA faithful to be losing sleep over the activities of the Peoples Democratic Party, they should rather worry about the debt profile the incumbent administration has plunged the state into.

The PDP's spokesperson said the internal and external debt profile of Anambra State is now embarrassing noting that the external debt of the state stands at N107m as at June while the domestic debt was put at N33b.

Mr. Nwangwu further said that the debt situation is not a secret as the information can be assessed from the Debt Management Office.

The PDP spokesperson blast the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) in the state for plunging Anambra into unnecessary debt which unborn generations would bear.

"This APGA government in Anambra State has always thrive on deceit, they have been lying about making so much foreign currency from exportation of yam and vegetables, we now know the truth.

"One will begin to wonder what the state government has done with such money, there is infrastructural decay in the state, so they cannot point to anything in particular that they have done with the money." He explained

Mr Nwangwu noted that the situation is even more annoying if one remembers the fact that Chief Willie Obiano inherited a whooping N75b from his predecessor, Mr Peter Obi and wondered what the government of APGA has done with such huge resources.

"The APGA government has failed in all ramifications, it has become notorious for low budget implementation which is as low as 12 percent, the education standard has nose dived resulting in poor performance of Anambra state students in SSCE and NECO as the state has descended from the zenith to an uninspiring seventh position, the functional primary health institutions this administration inherited from Mr Peter Obi are dead.

"Anambra state was reputed for having the best road network in Nigeria shortly before Willie Obiano's government came on board, the situation has changed for the worse. Instead of the government to concentrate on giving quality governance to the people, they are having over bloated political appointees who have no offices." Nwangwu noted.

He urged the good people of the state to continue to take note of the atrocious activities of the APGA controlled government and know that the political party does not mean well for Anambra State.