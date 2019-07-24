PDP Support Group Pours Encomium On Delta Governor

A group known as the Peoples' Democratic Party Grassroot Support Base of Nigeria (PDP-GSBN), Delta state chapter, has expressed satisfaction over appointments made by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the state governor.

The group particularly expressed confidence in Okowa following appointments of indigenes from Isoko extraction, describing such moves as proactive.

The group in a statement Wednesday by its Secretary-General, Evangelist Blessing Ojile, and made available to our correspodent in Asaba, said Okowa disappointed bootlickers who felt the Isoko nation would be forgotten.

Evang. Ojile, hailed the state governor on behalf of the PDP support group for taking a proactive moves in making applaudable choice of appointment across the state particularly as it bothers on the Isoko nation.

"No doubt, a lot of Deltans thought and concluded that the Isoko extraction has been relegated to the background politically in the State. But, the emergence of Chief Askia Ogie, as the Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Commission and Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, as the Managing Director of Warri, Uvwie, and Environs Development Agency shows that, Mr. Governor thinks in the right direction to achieving greatness in governance".

Ojile, charged those whom confidence was reposed on to use the privileges given to them to better the lots of Deltans.

"Prior to the afforestated, I stand tall on my feet, resolute on behalf of the PDP support group in congratulating all and sundry for your appointment and to charge everyone of you to use your positions, powers and good offices to serve the state and glorify God Almighty whom graciously furnished you with the appointment".

PDP-GSBN observed that those appointed was made possible through God's providence, saying "Since all power belongs to God, it means that it is God that brought you on board therefore don’t think otherwise".

Ojile, also called on appointees across the state to work out ways through which the would attain his desire for a stronger Delta.

"Withour favour, I charge all appointees to work out modality within various capacities to make history and for the governor to achieve his dreamed goals in Delta State and beyond", the statement added.