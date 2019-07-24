Save the Date: AHRC Community Forum & Dinner reception to be held on Thursday October 10, 2019:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is pleased to announce that its annual Community Forum & Dinner Reception will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Bint Jebail Cultural Center Banquet Hall, in Dearborn, Michigan.

As in years past, AHRC will host and facilitate a community forum for educational and awardee recognition purposes. In 2017 the Forum's topic was Refugees and in 2018 it was about Hate and Domestic Terrorism. This year's forum's topic is "Human Trafficking: Universal Challenge, Common Responsibility." The program will focus on the challenge of human trafficking locally, nationally and internationally.

Human trafficking constitutes a serious challenge facing our society. It requires collective and collaborative efforts to defeat it. Human trafficking is a challenge that is not limited to certain countries. It is a global problem. And Detroit, falling on an international border with Canada, has seen its share of human trafficking cases.

The AHRC Community Forum & Dinner Reception is a platform that will include several presenters; from academia, civil society and government agencies. This Forum is an opportunity for all the participants to share their knowledge and for all attendees to learn from the insights of all participants. The AHRC Community Forum & Dinner Reception is an educational opportunity and a forum for constructive engagement with stakeholders.

Attending the reception is by invitation only. Media are welcome to attend with advanced notification. For more information, support or to attend this Forum, please contact the AHRC at 313-914-3251 or via email at [email protected]

"This year's forum is focused on a global problem that affects almost all states and localities," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "It is a great opportunity to learn from the government, academics and civil society about the problem, solutions and avenues of cooperation in fighting this global problem," concluded Hamad.