458 Beneficiaries Of Amnesty Programme Currently In Training

32 graduate in Lagos

Four hundred and fifty-eight beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme are currently undergoing vocational training in various skills.

The training conducted by specialized partners in Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Ondo, Imo and Rivers states, will last between six to nine months.

Beneficiaries are being trained in tailoring and fashion design; installation and maintenance of tricycles, transformer repairs and maintenance, shoe making, as well as fish farming.

Among them are 200 beneficiaries who commenced nine-month training in transformer repairs and maintenance July 3, 2019, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and are expected to graduate April, next year.

A breakdown of the trade areas of the 458 beneficiaries showed that 44 are training in installation and maintenance of tricycles; 62 in tailoring and fashion design, 90 in fish farming, and 18 in shoemaking.

This is even as 51 beneficiaries of the Programme are awaiting deployment in Rivers and Delta states for training in argon welding/fabrication and fish farming.

Meanwhile, 32 beneficiaries trained in tailoring and fashion design at the Balamere Fashion House in Epe, Lagos State, graduated on Wednesday, July 24. Some other beneficiaries currently in training are expected to graduate soon.