APPOINTMENT: Itsekiri Communities Kick Against Mayuku's Nomination As DESOPADEC Director'

Itsekiri Oil and Gas Communities Forum an umbrella body of Itsekiri Oil and Gas related matters in Delta state have expressed their displeasure just as they kicked against the nomination of the immediate past Delta State House of Assembly member who represented Warri South-West, Hon. Daniel Mayuku as Executive Director in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) by the Delta State gogernor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Coordinator of the forum, Comrade Omayeli Okotie, while submitting their protest letter titled: "A protest letter over the nomination of Hon. Daniel Mayuku as DESOPADEC Executive Director by His Excellency , Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State", to the Palace of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwolu, Comrade Okotie pointed out that "the nomination of Hon. Daniel Mayuku for the position of Executive Director did not get the endorsement or recommendation of the Olu of Warri neither did it get the recommendations of the Olu in Council, Warri Traditional Council, Warri Council of Chiefs", which are the main and only recognized traditional institutions symbolising Itsekiri authority on issues affecting its people such as the DESOPADEC nomination.

He noted that if the nomination of Hon. Mayuku for the office of Executive Director is not immediately nullified, it would establish a very dangerous precedent that would undermine the influence and symbolism of the Warri Traditional institutions, which would in turn lead to greater consequences for Itsekiri sons and daughters all over the globe.

The Itsekiri Oil and Gas communities Forum appealed to the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli to as a matter of urgency intervene in order to appeal to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to kindly cancel the nomination of Hon. Daniel Mayuku as DESOPADEC Executive Director and do the right thing.

The group further posited that the nomination of the immediate past Warri South-West, Delta State House of Assembly member was illegal and is regarded as illegitimate.

While receiving the protest letter from the protesters, Director, Palace Administration, Chief Clement Maleghemi assured the protesters of immediately conveying their protest letter to the Olu for his attention.

He advised the protesting group to remain peaceful as they carry on with their protest peacefully.