Armed Bandits Kills Woman Hours After Police Intercepts, Impound Her Vehicle

Two hours after men of the Nigeria police, Delta state command intercepted one Mrs. Ughochukwu Grace Dabo, in her Toyota Sienna Space Bus and impounded the vehicle over her inability to provide documents proving her ownership, the woman was shot dead while boarding a tricycle home.

Before the Woman was dislodged of the vehicle, she was driving with her 11 year old daughter, Dabo Ogheneyerhovwo Evon who narrated their ordeals in the hands of the police and the hoodlums that led to her mother's death.

The police Monday in a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, and made available to The Nigerian Voice disclosed that at about 7:20pm the deceased was driving home when the police intercepted and subsequently impounded the car when she could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that she own the car.

Hear her: "On the 20th of July, 2019 at about 1920hrs, while one Mrs. Ughochukwu Grace Dabo was driving home in the company of her 11yr old daughter Dabo Oghenenyerhovwo Evon in her Toyota Sienna Space Bus Reg. No AGL 822 EY, she was intercepted by Police Patrol team at Igbiki junction, Ovwian-Aladja and when she could not produce the vehicle documents on demand by the Police, the vehicle was impounded and taken to the Police station for further investigation while the woman was left at the scene having refused to go along with the Policemen to the station.

"However, on the same night, at about 2105hrs, her husband one Mr. Benjamin Dabo later reported to the DPO at the station that, while the woman was on her way home with her daughter in a commercial tri-cycle they boarded, she was attacked, robbed and shot dead by a three (3) man Armed Robbery gang operating with the same tricycle unknowingly boarded by her, but her 11yr old daughter survived the attack and escaped unhurt. She was able to narrate how her mother was killed by men of the underworld who are yet to be arrested".

According to the police image maker, the Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke "regrets the unfortunate incident leading to the death of the deceased and commiserates with her family members".

He assured members of the Public, and in particular the immediate family of the deceased, of the commitment of the Police to thoroughly investigate the role played by the Police in the incident and to ensure the arrest of the fleeing Armed Robbers with a view to ensuring that full justice is done without fear or favour.