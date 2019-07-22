Islamic Movement Denies Killing DCP Umar Usman In Clashes With The Police

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, have denied killing a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and burning the outpost of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Abuja.

Abdullahi Musa, the Secretary of IMN’s Academic Forum, said the protest by the sect over government’s illegal detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, had been peaceful before armed policemen attempted to forcefully disperse them near the Federal Secretariat.

According to him, “Security forces led by the Nigerian police shot at our members, and injured many others. I can confirm to you that, we have carried away six dead bodies belonging to our members.

“The security agents also lifted some corpses to unknown destinations. We are yet to account for some of our members who came out to protest today. We believe the number of casualties may increase before today ends.”