Gov Zulum Commissions Multi Billion Alamduri ICRC/BOSG Water Project in Maiduguri

Borno State Government is investing heavily in the water sector to ensure availability, affordability and safety for both, human and animal consumption of water across the state.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State stated this Monday during the official commissioning of Alamduri Water Supply Project, jointly executed by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and Borno State Ministry of Water Resources.

According to the governor, the Alamdari Water Project is of great value to the government of Borno State and that is why government accorded priority to its positive impact on thousand of our citizens in the metropolis.

He also disclosed that Borno State Government is investing heavily in the water resources sector to ensure availability, affordability and safety for both, human and animal consumption across the state.

According to the governor, the International Committees of Red Cross (ICRC have realized the importance of the project and decided to step in by signing an Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the Borno State Government in 2017 which is the result of what we are witnessing today.

Prof. Zulum noted that during his electioneering campaign, he has made it clear to the people that if elected, he will maintain and improve on the existing water sources and develop a comprehensive water management and utilization programme for sustainable development in Borno State, noting that, "our water sources have suffered extreme damage during the insurgency period."

He said ICRC will always be on record in Borno State as a reliable and dependable partner for their efforts in critical projects in the North East, most especially in Borno State, in terms of food commodity, essential household items and cash as well as organize training programmes for IDPS to ease their livelihood.

The governor added that the Alamdari Water Project is the best across the globe by the International Committee of Red Cross as it is expected to produce 9,000,000 litres of safe water on daily basis and supply 60 liters to over 150,000 people daily in Alamduri.

He therefore urged the State Ministry of Water Resources to do everything possible to maintain and sustain all the installed equipments to ensure constant water supply.

Earlier in his address, the Head of Delegation, Nigeria International Committee of the Red Cross, Mr. Eloi Fillion said the Allamduri Water Project will provide water to over 80,000 residents and International Displaced People (IDPs) in Maiduguri in collaboration with the State Ministry of Water Resources in the state.

Mr. Eloi added that efforts will be made by the ICRC to provide full capacity of 9 million litres of water per day for about 150,000 residents of Allamduri project.

He added that the State Ministry of Water Resources is working to connect more homes to the existing distribution lines.

Also in his address, the Permanent Secretary State Ministry of Water Resources, Alh. Mustapha Hassan Aminami said the Allamduri water works was conceived two decades ago with the intention to provide portable water to the residents of the area which covers, Bullumkuttu Abuja, Bullumkuttu Kasuwa, Tsallake, Dala Allamduri, Yan Nono to mention but a few.

It is at this critical point that the ICRC made its grand entrance with an offer to complete the Allamduri water works after conducting a survey of the population of the area and subsequently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ministry of water resources in 2017.

According to Permanent Secretary, works commenced immediately while the State Ministry of Water Resources also commenced house to house connection for over 40,000 households.

He also assured the ICRC that the project will be maintained by the ministry for the benefit of the communities.

The District head of Allamduri, Waziri Galtima Umar Garbai gave a vote of thanks on behalf of the community appreciating both the ICRC and state government.